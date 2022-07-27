PSP: Suspended Somerset DA's wife charged with perjury and witness intimidation

origin.wjactv.com
Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
Cumberland Police Blotter: Here’s What Happened
CUMBERLAND, MD – The following incidents were reported today by the Cumberland Police Department. These...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man pleads guilty to killing Duquesne woman
A man who had been staying in White Oak will serve 11-1/2 to 23 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing a woman in McKeesport two years ago. Gerald Walker, 39, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and two firearms counts before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski.
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July. The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant man jailed without bond after police say he threatened to kill others
A Mt. Pleasant Borough man is being held without bail after state police said he took a gun to a home in Mt. Pleasant Township Friday and threatened to kill three people there, according to court papers. Troopers said the incident came days after Carl P. McKenzie, 47, learned a...
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell High School teacher faces multiple charges involving 18 minors and alcohol
A Burrell High School teacher is facing charges after, police say, they found 18 minors drinking alcohol during a party at her house July 24, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. Heather McKallip, 52, of Lower Burrell was charged Friday with 16 counts each of corruption of...
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
WJAC TV
Fired State College Police Officer now in Johnstown, target of federal civil lawsuit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A police officer fired from the State College Police Department two years ago is now working for the Johnstown Police Department. Now, he's at the center of a $1.2 million federal lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man during a traffic stop in Johnstown. According...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Rideshare driver carjacked by 4 armed men wearing masks, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver was carjacked when he was called to pick up passengers in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m. The rideshare driver told police that when he arrived to pick up...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
