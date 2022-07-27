ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

Swan Song for Pa. winery marks end of one chapter, start of another

By Paul Vigna
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Northampton County, PA
Business
City
Bangor, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Wineries#Cornell University#Food Drink#Franklin Hill Vineyards#Rutgers University#French American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy