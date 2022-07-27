Group helps veterans attend Central Arizona College

Support Education and Employment for Vets, or S.E.E.4VETS, recently provided $7,600 to Central Arizona College for the Stars and Stripes Scholarship. This scholarship is designed to assist students who have served in the military, as well as their families, with the costs associated with attending Central College Arizona.

S.E.E.4VETS primarily assists military veterans, then their spouses and their dependents.

CAC has campuses in Coolidge, Winkleman, Maricopa, Apache Junction, Casa Grande and San Tan Valley.

“For each student with the title of veteran, there is a story of sacrifice. They swore an oath to protect our homeland and would do so even if it meant giving their last breath in the name of service,” Ian Parkinson, S.E.E.4VETS vice chairman elect, stated in a press release. “For all of us, they sacrificed, and why it is our imperative to assist them through their academic pursuits toward an even greater future. We admire the efforts Central Arizona College has put forth for their student veterans, and we are proud to be a partner in continuing to give back to their student veterans.”

In 2017, S.E.E.4VETS partnered with the Military Order of Purple Heart, Tucson Chapter 442, to assist in funding the Veterans Center at the Central Arizona College Signal Peak Campus, where CAC’s student-veteran population could obtain various resources.

According to the release, S.E.E.4VETS’ mission is to accelerate the support of men and women who have served in the military to become productive members of the civilian community, which includes pursing academic or certification goals as well as providing greater opportunities to succeed and advance in the workplace. S.E.E.4VETS is the only nonprofit, charity organization that assists in funding Arizona community colleges to help underprepared student veterans to improve their academic standing in math, English and writing.

CAC currently serves more than 70 veteran and active military students. For questions about the Stars and Stripes Scholarship or to apply, contact the Central Arizona College Foundation at cac.foundation@centralaz.edu.