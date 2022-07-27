Resonate Accelerates Expansion Plans with ZMC Investment

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--

Resonate (“the Company”), the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and intelligence, today announced that affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have invested in the Company to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and product offerings. Founded in 2008, Resonate has transformed the consumer intelligence category, providing leading brands and agencies privacy-safe data and dynamic and actionable insights for strategic planning, data-driven marketing and brand activation. The ZMC investment will accelerate Resonate’s mission to ignite their clients’ growth with unparalleled, actionable consumer intelligence. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The powerful Resonate AI-Data Engine, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning infrastructure, produces the Resonate Elements data set with more than 14,000 proprietary consumer attributes that holistically describe individuals, including why they decide to buy, choose, advocate for, or abandon a brand or cause, and captures their sentiment and behavior as it evolves because of COVID-19, inflation, and more. This rich, real-time data set is scaled to 230 million individuals and the 1 billion devices they use daily. The user-friendly Resonate Ignite SaaS platform provides access to this proprietary, privacy safe data for research, analysis and direct omnichannel activation. Hundreds of leading brands and agencies leverage the Resonate Ignite platform, its marketing ecosystem integrations and suite of managed services, to understand and connect with their target audience more efficiently and effectively.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ZMC as Resonate continues to disrupt the consumer intelligence market. ZMC’s expertise in scaling businesses is an accelerant to our strong position, enabling the further expansion of mission-critical consumer data, and enhancements to our AI-data infrastructure and ID graph at a critical time in the industry. ZMC’s investment will advance our mission to help marketers drive growth, customer lifetime value and love of brand,” said Bryan Gernert, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Resonate.

John Moakley, ZMC operating partner and newly appointed Chairperson of Resonate, said, “After exhaustively looking for opportunities within ZMC’s thematic focus on differentiated consumer intelligence, this investment in Resonate met all of our key requirements including its unmatched refresh frequency, unique datasets, exceptional customer service, and activation through a world class, user-friendly SaaS platform.”

“There is no doubt that Resonate is a pioneer and market disruptor. We admire what this world class team has achieved already and are excited to support accelerated growth through business development, enhanced offerings and expansion into new category verticals, both organically and via acquisition,” said Ripan Kadakia, Partner at ZMC.

Pagemill Partners, the technology M&A division of Kroll, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Resonate and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Resonate. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to ZMC.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

For more information, please visit www.resonate.com.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manages a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications and technology enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC’s investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com.

