Yeah, but it's a wet monsoon!

Nice rainfall last night. I know it’s not the most accurate way to measure rainfall, but my backyard waterline shows we received 2.5 inches of rain last night. That is probably pretty close to the true amount. Cotton and Acoma in Surprise. — Arnold Kohl

Remembers

Sort of feel bad for those who are new within 20 years here, it used to do this all the time and for days. Monsoon was such a great time as a child here in Arizona, loved all the rain and incredible storms. Hopefully again one day. — Gary Erwin

Happy grass

We got 1.73” in Litchfield Park in a little over an hour last night. It was awesome, plants and grass look happy this morning! — Janice Hickey

Pouring

It poured for at least 40 minutes. I drove home in it last night and it was a downpour from Peoria to Surprise. — Tracy Gilbert Gardner

Skipping

Possible is some locations with how the storm was swirling, but we only got maybe .25” here in the Avalon neighborhood. I wasn’t sure we’d actually get any so haven’t been skipping any watering and watered yesterday morning. Super excited to get enough to skip the containers today! — Talitha Ekama

Sleepless

How about that alert on our phones. Nearly gave me a heart attack then couldn’t go back to sleep. — Robin Samudio

Right on!

News this morning also said Surprise got 2.5” of rain so you gauge is right on... — Jeff Pearson

Major

The streets were running with water in Sun City. It was awesome! Major lightning and thunder! — Nancy Bigley

Gifted

2.5”? I was awakened by the lightning and thunder but went back to sleep. I would love to see the official measurement. Whatever the measurement, it was a gift! — JoAn Nye

Flattened

And it’s miserable out today. But at least the dirt is flattened down. Hooray. — Linda Loo Lacy

Exchange

Not a drop either in Queen Creek. Can I exchange the wind for rain? — Nanci Yanes

Nope

Got nothing in Waddell. — Gail Martin

Ditto

I got nothing in East Mesa. — Brandon Reynolds

Up north

I’m up north about 20 miles before Prescott Valley. Didn’t get anything. — Vicki Provost

Puddles

I knew it must have rained a lot! I have puddles on some of my things! — Angela Hoerst