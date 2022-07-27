ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave

By Holly Menino, KOMO News Anchor
KOMO News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
komonews.com

Comments / 13

what's my name again
2d ago

"Summers have gotten hotter"...maybe that has something to do with cutting down trees everywhere for the sake of concrete and steel structures that hold heat.

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
City
Mukilteo, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Air Conditioning#Cool Air#Filterbuy#Belred Energy Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy