Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave

komonews.com
what's my name again
2d ago
"Summers have gotten hotter"...maybe that has something to do with cutting down trees everywhere for the sake of concrete and steel structures that hold heat.
Reply(1)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.Richard ScottLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 13