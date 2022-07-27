Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen; see background information and names of Tuesday night Little Miss candidates

Hundreds of swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats were shown during 4-H shows held at the Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday. In the swine show, the Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Elias Mullinax with Hallie Borcherding having the Reserve Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Market Gilt was shown by Joshua Hiestand. Tommy Cox showed the Reserved Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was shown by Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Jonathan Wilkins. First place in the Senior Showmanship Award in the Swine Show was Jonathan Wilkins. Kayley Lacey took second and Kyla Engel third. The Intermediate Showmanship Champion was Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Anthony Wilkins. The Junior Showmanship Champion was Hallie Borcherding and the Reserve Champion was Mallory Starwalt.

2 DAYS AGO