Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen; see background information and names of Tuesday night Little Miss candidates

City of Salem oil and chipping streets on Tuesday
The City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Tuesday, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the streets by seven Tuesday morning. East Kell from Marion to the Landfill;. East Kell from Route 37 to Country Club Estates;. South Washington from...
ITPA Tractor Pull Results; Rabbit and Poultry Champions named at Marion County Fair
The grandstand event Monday night was the Illinois Tractor Puller Association’s pull. Mike Vandeveer of Alma driving the Russler took first place in the Light Modified division. Cauy Blomberg of Kinmundy was second. In the Limited Pro Stock 8,500 pound class Wayne Tedder of Tamaroa was first and Jason Zumbahlen of Wheeler second. In the Pro Stock Division, Rodney Schnitker of Hoyleton was first and Adam Kozuszek of Scheller second. In the Limited Pro Stock 9,500 pound class, Jason Barker of Shelbyville was first and Brent Schorfheider of Hoyleton was second.
Marion County Fair Talent Show selects Junior and Senior Winner to advance to state
The Marion County Fair Talent Show provided entertainment before the grandstand at the fair Sunday night. 14-year-old Ella Draege who is the reigning State Champion in the Junior Division was the winner of the Senior Division and will return to the state competition to try and become a double winner. She sang a Garth Brooks song later covered by Adele entitle “To Make You Feel My Love” because it made her mother cry.
City of Salem issues boil order for portion of south side of town
The City of Salem has issued a boil order in effect until further notice for the 400 block of West Sanger, 700 block of West Lester, and 705 South Maple.
2022 08/05 – Vivian Irene Boozer
Vivian Irene Boozer, age 90, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 3:33 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia, Illinois, with her daughter by her side. She was born on February 17, 1932, in Edgewood, Illinois, the daughter of John Riley and Anna Ellen (Ort) Wilson. She married Lee W. Boozer on February 25, 1951, in Edgewood, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1996.
Fielder Drive in Salem to have intermittent delays Tuesday
The contractors on the West Kell Street project will be cutting across Fielder Drive on Tuesday. The intersection may be closed intermittently but crews will work to let you through. Work will begin after eight am to allow those who need to get out for work to do so without delay.
YMCA/City of Salem Men’s Softball Scores From 8/1/22
Eliminators beat Prestige Worldwide by forfeit 7-0.
A BOATING INCIDENT AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN
A BOATING INCIDENT THIS PAST WEEKEND AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN. AUTHORITIES SAID 41-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY RIDENS OF STAUNTON, ILLINOIS WAS OPERATING A CIGARETTE CRAFT TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HE WAS EJECTED INTO THE WATER. HIS BODY WAS RECOVERED SATURDAY MORNING…TWO OTHER ILLINOIS RESIDENTS WHO WERE PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE ANOTHER REFUSED TREATMENT…THE INCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE EIGHT-MILE MARK OF THE OSAGE ARM…
Marion County 4H selects Super and Junior Showmanship Award Winners
The Marion County 4H large animal shows culminated on Sunday with the Super and Junior Showmanship Awards. The winner of the Super Showmanship Award was Maddox Robb who competed in the competition for the second time and is a seven-year 4H member. “I always show cows so I was pretty...
Aviston & Moline Get Set To Open Legion Great Lakes Regional Wednesday
The pairings are out for the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament held at Gerace Park Stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. The Aviston Express and Moline will represent Illinois after advancing this past weekend. The state runner up Moline will open up tournament play tomorrow morning at 9:30 against the Wisconsin State Champion Eau Claire.
2022 08/02 – Kay Boughers
Kay Boughers, age 72 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022
A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
Salem City Council clears way for giveaway of surplus bicycles
The Salem City Council has passed an ordinance allowing the police department to begin the process of surplussing about 40 unclaimed bicycles. Chief Sean Reynolds says the first step will be to select a date for the giveaway in the fall which will also give those missing a bicycle one last chance to see if the police department has recovered it.
Marion County Fair’s Kids Day sets attendance record
Kids Day at the Marion County Fair set a new attendance record on Monday, with 795 kids signing in for a bracelet for free lunch and ice cream. The record beat the record set last year when 780 kids registered. Participants got to participate in a number of activities and...
4H Shows for swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats held in Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday
Hundreds of swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats were shown during 4-H shows held at the Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday. In the swine show, the Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Elias Mullinax with Hallie Borcherding having the Reserve Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Market Gilt was shown by Joshua Hiestand. Tommy Cox showed the Reserved Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was shown by Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Jonathan Wilkins. First place in the Senior Showmanship Award in the Swine Show was Jonathan Wilkins. Kayley Lacey took second and Kyla Engel third. The Intermediate Showmanship Champion was Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Anthony Wilkins. The Junior Showmanship Champion was Hallie Borcherding and the Reserve Champion was Mallory Starwalt.
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
Police Beat for Sunday, July 31st, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 47-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine. Michael Lafour of Jones Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 49-year-old Ricky Leek of East 3rd in Centralia on an outstanding felony warrant on pending charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Bond is set at $20,000.
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Missing Madison County man left on walk just before heavy rains, without his medicine
