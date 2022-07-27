Who has the best ice cream in the Fresno area? An underdog won first place in our poll

Bella Creamery in Kingsburg offers both cows’ and sheep’s milk ice cream. Special to the Bee Bella Creamery

What is the best ice cream in the Fresno area?

We asked Bee readers that question in a poll last week, and the winner might surprise some Fresnans.

Ampersand Ice Cream started off leading the votes. No surprise there, since the mom-and-pop shop has a loyal following and just opened its third location.

But then Bella Creamery in Kingsburg took over.

In the end, Bella won in a landslide, with 64% of the vote.

Ampersand came in second at 31%. Fresno State’s ice cream came in third. And the classic Superior Dairy with its towering bowls of ice cream in Hanford took the fourth spot.

Who’s Bella Creamery?

Bella Creamery opened during the pre-vaccine summer of COVID-19 restrictions, by the same people who run Bella Bakery and Bella Rose Cafe & Bakery. It is at Smith and Draper streets in downtown Kingsburg.

It serves both traditional ice cream made from cows’ milk and also sheep’s milk ice cream. Some people find sheep’s milk ice cream easier to digest.

The most popular flavors include cookies and cream for traditional ice cream, and blueberry lavender for the sheep’s milk ice cream.

This is no quiet little place though. They host events, like the Elvis impersonator who’s coming Friday night. They’ve hosted line dancing in the past, and are planning a Fresno State tailgate party that will shut down the street.

They also have an ice cream cart that can be hired for special events.

Details: Bella Creamery is at 1512 Smith St. Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays. 559-419-9093.

Winners of the poll for the best ice cream in the Fresno area.