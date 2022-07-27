ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Who has the best ice cream in the Fresno area? An underdog won first place in our poll

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnTLz_0guuvOhk00
Bella Creamery in Kingsburg offers both cows’ and sheep’s milk ice cream. Special to the Bee Bella Creamery

What is the best ice cream in the Fresno area?

We asked Bee readers that question in a poll last week, and the winner might surprise some Fresnans.

Ampersand Ice Cream started off leading the votes. No surprise there, since the mom-and-pop shop has a loyal following and just opened its third location.

But then Bella Creamery in Kingsburg took over.

In the end, Bella won in a landslide, with 64% of the vote.

Ampersand came in second at 31%. Fresno State’s ice cream came in third. And the classic Superior Dairy with its towering bowls of ice cream in Hanford took the fourth spot.

Who’s Bella Creamery?

Bella Creamery opened during the pre-vaccine summer of COVID-19 restrictions, by the same people who run Bella Bakery and Bella Rose Cafe & Bakery. It is at Smith and Draper streets in downtown Kingsburg.

It serves both traditional ice cream made from cows’ milk and also sheep’s milk ice cream. Some people find sheep’s milk ice cream easier to digest.

The most popular flavors include cookies and cream for traditional ice cream, and blueberry lavender for the sheep’s milk ice cream.

This is no quiet little place though. They host events, like the Elvis impersonator who’s coming Friday night. They’ve hosted line dancing in the past, and are planning a Fresno State tailgate party that will shut down the street.

They also have an ice cream cart that can be hired for special events.

Details: Bella Creamery is at 1512 Smith St. Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays. 559-419-9093.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZCwp_0guuvOhk00
Winners of the poll for the best ice cream in the Fresno area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Btp3s_0guuvOhk00
Bella Creamery in Kingsburg, Calif., won The Fresno Bee’s poll for best ice cream in the Fresno area. Special to the Bee Bella Creamery

ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

