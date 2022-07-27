Toddler overdosed on fentanyl in June: report

File photo of fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-month-old boy suffered a fentanyl overdose last month while in the care of his parents, deputies say in a court filing.

The toddler had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and had turned blue by the time a nurse examined him the morning of June 16 at Adventist Health, according to the filing. She began CPR and other hospital staff administered Narcan, resuscitating the child.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

The parents told deputies a relative with a drug problem had possibly dropped drugs, the report says. The husband said he located a “white powdery substance” on the floor he believed was fentanyl or methamphetamine.

According to the filing, the wife consented to a drug test; the husband refused because he said he touched the suspected drugs. A records check showed the husband was arrested last year on drug-related offenses. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drug possession.

Deputies also performed a records check on the relative named by the couple and found multiple drug-related cases listed against him, reports say.