ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Audit of Oregon Employment Department Finds Plenty of Problems

By Nigel Jaquiss
WWEEK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wweek.com

Comments / 18

demolition80
3d ago

I think all of government should be audited every year and the results made public.these people don’t care because the cash never stops rolling in no matter what they do.

Reply(1)
15
2kings6:15-17
3d ago

this is not news. the last time all departments in Oregon were audited, NOT 1 could account for their spending. NOT ONE

Reply
14
B i l l
2d ago

How many times have you heard, "If government was run like a business, they would all be fired."? There is an election coming up.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Audits#State#Oed#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment

Comments / 0

Community Policy