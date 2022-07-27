Audit of Oregon Employment Department Finds Plenty of Problems

www.wweek.com
demolition80
3d ago
I think all of government should be audited every year and the results made public.these people don’t care because the cash never stops rolling in no matter what they do.
2kings6:15-17
3d ago
this is not news. the last time all departments in Oregon were audited, NOT 1 could account for their spending. NOT ONE
B i l l
2d ago
How many times have you heard, "If government was run like a business, they would all be fired."? There is an election coming up.
