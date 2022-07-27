Jason Momoa Is 'Extremely Shaken' After Head-On Motorcycle Crash

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Momoa is reportedly shaken up after his scary head-on crash with a motorcycle over the weekend. According to Us Weekly, a source said he's "recovering well," following the incident. “He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the Aquaman star “knows he’s lucky to be alive.”

The source went on to explain that Momoa is "grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too." The two were involved in a head-on crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24th. The Game of Thrones star was driving on Old Topanga Road when a motorcyclist crossed over into Momoa's lane and rammed straight into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

According to the initial report from TMZ, the other driver, a 21-year-old man, was ejected from his bike during the collision and was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the nearby Northridge Hospital. The accident is currently under investigation, according to Us Weekly.

The insider also mentioned that Momoa has had an "extremely turbulent time over the past couple of years" and has been "charging around like crazy at times whilst dealing with his various dramas as well as his hectic career.” However, the recent crash has "put everything into perspective... Jason is now very much at the stage of his life where he knows he needs to make the most of every day and watch out for danger at every turn.”