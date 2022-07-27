CD1 special election will set the political tone in southern Minnesota

With just two weeks to go until southern Minnesota will elect a new representative in Congress, Republicans hope to keep a red-leaning seat safely in their hands, but they’ll have to beat a unique DFL candidate to do it.

A special election between Republican Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger will determine the fate of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District through 2022, serving as a precursor to the November general election, which will determine the seat’s fate for the 2023-24 term.

Spanning from Winona to Luverne, the 1st Congressional District includes blue-leaning Rochester and Mankato, and a lot of red-leaning rural areas in between. In recent years, it’s repeatedly seen competitive races between the two parties.

The CD1 special election will deliver representation for voters who have been without a Congressman since Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, passed away in February. Hagedorn was serving his second term, after succeeding now-Gov. Tim Walz as the district’s congressman in 2018.

The stakes

Both iterations of the 1st District have a clear Republican lean, at least if top of the ticket numbers are anything to go by. Former President Trump won the 1st District by about 15 points in 2016 and about 10 points in 2020.

Recent races for Congress have been tight. Walz defeated Hagedorn by only about 2,500 votes in 2016, and Hagedorn won by an even narrower margin in 2018. Hagedorn was able to win by a bit over 10,000 votes in 2020, but with more than 20,000 voters casting their ballot for third party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.

With political polarization increasing and voters frustrated with Washington gridlock and inflation souring on Democrats, Republicans have been hoping to push what they see as a naturally GOP-leaning district solidly into their column.

DFLers see some reasons for hope as well. In Nebraska, a recent Special Election for Congress in the state’s traditionally Republican First Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and surrounding rural areas, turned out to be significantly closer than expected.

While much of the DFL base has thus far been frustrated by gridlock in Congress, DFL officials hope that anger over the recent Dobbs v Whole Women’s Health decision overturning Roe v Wade will help drive Democratic voters to the polls.

In a recent article for the Cook Political Report, analyst Dave Wasserman said that he believes the 1st District race could be closer than originally anticipated. Wasserman cited a potential boost in Democratic enthusiasm post-Dobbs decision, as well as DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger’s potentially strong candidacy as reasons for his prediction.

A clear GOP win in the special election could set the tone for a strong Republican showing in November, when the entire Minnesota Legislature and Governor’s Mansion is on the ballot. In the race for Congress, it could also enable the party to focus on unseating Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, in a marquee race set to help determine control of the House.

Ettinger

DFLers feared their chances of taking the seat had taken a major hit when Dan Feehan announced he would not run for the seat. As the DFL’s candidate in 2018 and 2020, the veteran and educator built up strong support and name recognition across the district.

Nonetheless, the DFL was able to recruit a unique and potentially strong candidate in Jeff Ettinger. The former CEO of Hormel Foods is well known in the Austin area, which has trended towards Republicans in recent years, and his wealth has enabled him to put significant amounts of his own money into the campaign.

A first-time candidate, Ettinger has donated to both Republicans and DFLers over the years. However, he’s said that Trump’s Presidency left him feeling alienated from the Republican Party, and he strongly supported Feehan’s campaigns for the seat.

Seeking to overcome the district’s partisan lean and tough headwinds for DFLers in general, Ettinger has billed himself as a decidedly moderate leader who would focus on solving problems in a bipartisan manner.

“I’m someone who can get things done,” he said. “That’s my background as a community leader and businessman.”

Ettinger argues his successful tenure in the business world leaves him particularly well suited to tackle the challenge of inflation, which he attributes largely to aftershocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he would push to help boost local manufacturing and strong enforcement of anti-trust laws to address supply chain shortages.

Finstad

While Ettinger cruised to the DFL nomination for the special election, Republicans had a much more hotly contested primary. Ultimately, former State Rep. Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, edged out Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, by only about 400 votes.

To a certain degree, Finstad also represents the more moderate wing of his party. His campaign was heavily backed by Defending Main Street, a Super PAC focused on electing “centrist Republican candidates who are willing to work across the aisle,” according to its website.

Finstad’s primary rival, Munson ran as a hardcore conservative with a libertarian bent, picking up endorsements from Rep. Scott Perry, Chair of the House Freedom Caucus, as well as Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

Munson’s work in St. Paul showcased a hardline approach to governance that was controversial, even among his fellow Republicans. As a founding member of the staunchly New House Republican Caucus, he regularly opposed Republican leadership from the right.

Finstad, by contrast, burnished a reputation as a more pragmatic conservative during his time in St. Paul. Against the wishes of staunch fiscal conservatives in his party, he sponsored the bill to construct what would become Target Field.

In this race, Finstad has positioned himself as a “conservative fighter” with a deep understanding of southern Minnesota agriculture. He’s been quick to tout his service as USDA rural development director under President Trump.

Finstad also touted his background as a lifelong resident of southern Minnesota with deep roots in the agriculture industry. Like Ettinger, Finstad said that inflation is the big issue he hears about on the campaign trail. However, he attributes inflation largely to President Biden’s policies, especially around the energy industry.

“We were energy independent just three years ago, but now we’ve turned the corner, and we’re going to other countries begging for oil,” he said. “Our pocketbooks as families have come under attack by the energy plan and proposals that we’re seeing right now from the Biden Administration.”

Other parties

In addition to the Republicans and DFL, two third parties devoted to cannabis legalization will have candidates on the ballot. Both the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Legal Marijuana Now Party have automatic ballot access, because they received 5% in the recent statewide elections, and both are running candidates for both the special and general election.

The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate for the special election is Haroun McClellan, a Rochester Attorney, while its candidate for the general election is Brian Abrahamson, a former DFL State Senate candidate and political activist from Luverne.

Legal Marijuana Now candidate Richard Reisdorf is running in both the special and general elections. A disabled veteran, Reisdorf strongly supports full cannabis legalization and an end to the War on Drugs, which he says has proven to be a catastrophic public health failure.