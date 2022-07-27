Busy Shadyside street losing one lane to make way for bike lanes

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders are working to improve safety along Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.

As part of the city’s “Complete Streets” initiative, the busy three-lane street is slated to lose one lane between Ellsworth and Centre avenues to make way for the addition of separated bike lanes.

“I guess for the bikers it’s a good idea. This is a pretty busy street,” said Pamela Chianelli, who works nearby.

She views the plans as a way to improve safety for bike riders, who currently have to ride in the same lane as cars.

“If I was on a bicycle I would definitely be careful,” said Chianelli. “There are a lot of cars.”

Chianelli is concerned that eliminating a driving lane and adding dividers to protect bikers will make the already busy road even tighter and more congested.

“There’s so many cars here that we need both of these lanes either going down to Centre or going into the hospital,” she said.

According to the city, the goal of the project is to improve safety for both drivers and bikers.

Our partners at the Trib report that Aiken Avenue has seen 60 crashes over the last five years.

“There’s cars constantly going into the hospital and they drive fast sometimes,” said Chianelli.

Project plans also call for the elimination of the left-turn lane from Aiken onto Ellsworth.

All other turn lanes on Aiken are set to remain in place.

Construction is expected to be completed by November.

