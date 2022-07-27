Air quality advisory extended to Thursday

A smoke plume from the Oak Fire is seen on July 22, 2022. (Photo courtesy Daniel R. Patterson, USFS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An air quality advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has been extended through Thursday, according to a press release Wednesday morning.

The air quality advisory had previously been extended through Wednesday, as KRON4 previously reported.

“Winds are continuing to transport smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County into the Bay Area, however, smoke is expected to remain aloft,” the press release states. “Smoky, hazy skies may be visible across the Bay Area and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations. Air quality is forecast to be in the good to moderate range on the air quality index and pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.”

A spare the air alert is not in effect, and the district will be monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from other fires as well.

The district advises people to “if possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.”