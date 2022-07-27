Lake Mills city council expected to finalize 2022 strategic plan in next month
The Lake Mills city council is expected to finalize its 2022 strategic plan in the next month, to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years.
While the plan hasn’t yet been finalized, the publicly-available draft identified issues such as public safety, the wastewater treatment plant, Sandy Beach, community engagement and infrastructure improvement as key areas for improvement between 2022 and 2027.
