Lake Mills city council expected to finalize 2022 strategic plan in next month

By Harrison Freuck hfreuck@apg-wi.com
 3 days ago

The Lake Mills city council is expected to finalize its 2022 strategic plan in the next month, to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years.

While the plan hasn’t yet been finalized, the publicly-available draft identified issues such as public safety, the wastewater treatment plant, Sandy Beach, community engagement and infrastructure improvement as key areas for improvement between 2022 and 2027.

