ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

North Fayette Township police department joining Allegheny County’s Emergency Communication Center

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCYQq_0guupFyT00

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — North Fayette Township police will soon be making a big change to its emergency services.

On Aug. 3, they’ll join the Allegheny County Emergency Services 911 Communication Center.

Currently, the police department is a “ring down” center — this requires 911 to transfer calls to the department, which the township said can delay response times.

Some residents would call the township police dispatch center directly to report an incident, but certain emergencies would have to be transferred to 911.

Now, all emergency calls in North Fayette Township will go to the same place — county 911.

The township manager says this will help make response times quicker for fire crews, paramedics and police officers, since all calls will be coordinated by the county’s emergency services.

The change will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Emergency Services#Emergency Calls#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy