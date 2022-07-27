North Fayette Township police department joining Allegheny County’s Emergency Communication Center

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — North Fayette Township police will soon be making a big change to its emergency services.

On Aug. 3, they’ll join the Allegheny County Emergency Services 911 Communication Center.

Currently, the police department is a “ring down” center — this requires 911 to transfer calls to the department, which the township said can delay response times.

Some residents would call the township police dispatch center directly to report an incident, but certain emergencies would have to be transferred to 911.

Now, all emergency calls in North Fayette Township will go to the same place — county 911.

The township manager says this will help make response times quicker for fire crews, paramedics and police officers, since all calls will be coordinated by the county’s emergency services.

The change will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3.

