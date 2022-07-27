ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested in southeast Alabama

By Seth Feiner
CBS 42
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around naked and carrying handsaws in a downtown neighborhood.

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws on South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized at Southeast Health. No one was injured.

    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
Police report that the woman is likely mentally disabled.

