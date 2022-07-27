Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around naked and carrying handsaws in a downtown neighborhood.UPDATE: ESCC, Wallace evacuated after bomb threats
Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws on South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized at Southeast Health. No one was injured.
Police report that the woman is likely mentally disabled.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0