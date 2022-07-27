Vicksburg lottery player wins $30K from Mega Millions

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing!

The jackpot reached an estimated $1,025 billion for Friday’s drawing after no one scored a winning ticket on Tuesday.

However, the Tuesday evening drawing produced a $30,000 winner in Vicksburg. The ticket was sold at a Circle K store. The player added the Megaplier option for an additional $1 and turning an otherwise $10,000 winning ticket into a $30,000 winner.

The $1.025 billion annuitized jackpot – currently worth $602.5 million as lump sum payment – is the third highest in Mega Millions history and ranks as the fourth largest in the history of lotteries in the United States.

This is the third time a Mega Millions jackpot has topped the $1 billion mark. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1,537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Friday night’s drawing will be the 30th in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15. Players can increase the prize amounts on non-jackpot winning tickets by adding the “Megaplier” feature for $1 per play.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is $145 million, and Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot is worth $372,000.

“Of course, we want people to enjoy playing and participating in the excitement of a high jackpot, but we also urge our players to stay within their limits and to play responsibly,” said Jeff Hewitt, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website .

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.