Law

New Jersey establishes office to sue gun companies over 'public nuisance' violations

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 11

exwldr
3d ago

another unconstitutional effort to intimidate Residents and companies who let us practice our Constitutional Rights to own arm's to protect ourselves and our families.Murphy should be removed from office.

Reply
9
donsjd007
3d ago

Again these gun laws do nothing to stop criminals, this is just smoke and mirrors, they think they are accomplishing something, only hurting law abiding citizens

Reply(5)
7
Ne Wa
3d ago

And excludes any punishment for criminals committing gun related crimes. typical libetals.

Reply
7
