Charles Paddock Zoo presents

Animal residents and zoo visitors create their own unique and artistic pieces

ATASCADERO — Join the City of Atascadero for a day of fun and art at Wild About Art on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Everyone will have an opportunity to watch as the Zoo’s animal residents create their own unique and artistic pieces. Zoo visitors will also be able to create lots of fun arts and crafts too, with plenty of opportunities for children to color, paint, and much more. In addition, local artists will be on hand to showcase their beautiful artwork for sale.

All of the demonstrations, workshops, and artistic activities at this event are included with the price of general admission. Some of the vendors include Amandalee Design, Central Coast Seaweed Pressing, The Turquoise Giraffe, and more. A great opportunity to shop directly and support our local artists. If you come hungry, Paradise Shaved Ice will be on hand, offering food and beverages available for purchase.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of only 238 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and stimulating recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. Over 300 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. Regular general admission to the Zoo is $10/ person (Adults 13 & over); Ages 5-12 $8.00; Ages 3-4 $5.00; Seniors 65+ $9/ person, Children 2 and Under Free.

For more information about the Zoo, charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080, and for more information about Atascadero, VisitAtascadero.com.