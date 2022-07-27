ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Charles Paddock Zoo presents

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyUIV_0guuknOk00

Animal residents and zoo visitors create their own unique and artistic pieces

ATASCADERO — Join the City of Atascadero for a day of fun and art at Wild About Art on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Everyone will have an opportunity to watch as the Zoo’s animal residents create their own unique and artistic pieces. Zoo visitors will also be able to create lots of fun arts and crafts too, with plenty of opportunities for children to color, paint, and much more. In addition, local artists will be on hand to showcase their beautiful artwork for sale.

All of the demonstrations, workshops, and artistic activities at this event are included with the price of general admission. Some of the vendors include Amandalee Design, Central Coast Seaweed Pressing, The Turquoise Giraffe, and more. A great opportunity to shop directly and support our local artists. If you come hungry, Paradise Shaved Ice will be on hand, offering food and beverages available for purchase.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of only 238 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and stimulating recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. Over 300 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. Regular general admission to the Zoo is $10/ person (Adults 13 & over); Ages 5-12 $8.00; Ages 3-4 $5.00; Seniors 65+ $9/ person, Children 2 and Under Free.

For more information about the Zoo, charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080, and for more information about Atascadero, VisitAtascadero.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtrZd_0guuknOk00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Red Pandas#Shaved Ice#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Amandalee Design#The Charles Paddock Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy