According to Leon County Schools Super Intendant Rocky Hanna the district is increasing incentives for bus drivers, in hopes of filling the vacant positions before the new school year begins.

Reports have documented that school districts across north and central Florida are dealing with an urgent lack of bus drivers,

Superintendent Hanna stated that the district is 35 drivers short of meeting their goal of 130 drivers for the 115 bus routes in Leon County.

The incentives include $18 an hour pay and waving the fingerprinting fee required for new hires. Hanna is hopeful that the district may fill some of the open positions in order to help alleviate the need for drivers to double up on routes.

“Be patient with us. We’ll have some kinks at the beginning of the year like we do every year but we’re working as hard as we possibly can to become more efficient and more effective while keeping our routes safe and keeping our children safe at all costs,” Hanna said.

Leon County Schools Offer Incentives to Fill Open Bus Driver Positions added by Lynsey Kirk on July 27, 2022