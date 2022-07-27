ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools Offer Incentives to Fill Open Bus Driver Positions

By Lynsey Kirk
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYfKs_0guujnQx00

According to Leon County Schools Super Intendant Rocky Hanna the district is increasing incentives for bus drivers, in hopes of filling the vacant positions before the new school year begins.

Reports have documented that school districts across north and central Florida are dealing with an urgent lack of bus drivers,

Superintendent Hanna stated that the district is 35 drivers short of meeting their goal of 130 drivers for the 115 bus routes in Leon County.

The incentives include $18 an hour pay and waving the fingerprinting fee required for new hires. Hanna is hopeful that the district may fill some of the open positions in order to help alleviate the need for drivers to double up on routes.

“Be patient with us. We’ll have some kinks at the beginning of the year like we do every year but we’re working as hard as we possibly can to become more efficient and more effective while keeping our routes safe and keeping our children safe at all costs,” Hanna said.

Leon County Schools Offer Incentives to Fill Open Bus Driver Positions added by Lynsey Kirk on July 27, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#The New School#Bus Routes#Fingerprinting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
449
Followers
181
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy