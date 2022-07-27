ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hall of Fame narrows Class of 2023 lists to 24

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndL6l_0guugSNr00

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-four individuals have advanced in pursuit of a place on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

In a vote of the Seniors Committee, 12 individuals have been named a finalist: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls.

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

Colts’ perennial Pro Bowl offensive lineman Chris Hinton was among the candidates who didn’t make the cut to 12.

The Coach/Contributors Committee also narrowed the list to 12: Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Roone Arledge
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Clark Shaughnessy
Person
Don Coryell
Person
Dan Reeves
Person
Tommy Nobis
Person
Cecil Isbell
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Art Modell
Person
Bob Kuechenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Seniors Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy