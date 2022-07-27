ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested, Dothan police say

By Seth Feiner
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman was hospitalized after police say she was found running around a downtown neighborhood naked with handsaws.

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws in the 200-300 block of South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized, Dothan patrol says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g20i_0guufqPO00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwMSu_0guufqPO00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJsb3_0guufqPO00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

No one was injured and police say the woman is likely mentally disabled.

She is now receiving treatment at Southeast Health.

Community Policy