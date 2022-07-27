ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dresses to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHdrP_0guudn4r00

There’s still time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , including dresses to get you back to school or the office and through wedding season, weekend brunches and whatever occasions are coming your way this summer and fall.

The sale takes place in Nordstrom stores and online and ends July 31, and shoppers still have time to enjoy deep discounts on fall clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women, men and kids as well as on exclusive beauty sets , home goods, travel accessories and more.

From casual to cocktail party-ready, we’ve rounded up some of the best dresses to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , including from the department retailer’s affordable lineup of in-house brands alongside designer options and Hollywood-loved labels including Rag & Bone, Madewell, Vince, Proenza Schouler, Rebecca Taylor, Max Mara, St. John Collection, Akris Punto and more.

French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XylOx_0guudn4r00

French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress (reg. $98)

$60


Buy now

O’Neill Ellis Floral Ruffle Maxi Slipdress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNIiq_0guudn4r00

O’Neill Ellis Floral Ruffle Maxi Slipdress (reg. $60)

$40


Buy now

BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSuQL_0guudn4r00

BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress (reg. $55)

$39-$42


Buy now

Madewell Norma Rae Print Cotton Dress (Plus Size)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtMtb_0guudn4r00

Madewell Norma Rae Print Cotton Dress (reg. $128)

$85


Buy now

Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8uzd_0guudn4r00

Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
(reg. $84)

$40


Buy now

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQY0Y_0guudn4r00

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress (reg. $100)

$75


Buy now

Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d34dP_0guudn4r00

Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress (reg. $129)

$80


Buy now

Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (Plus Size)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEqxc_0guudn4r00

Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (reg. $49)

$36


Buy now

Vince Belted Square Neck Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXW7v_0guudn4r00

Vince Belted Square Neck Midi Dress (reg. $225)

$150


Buy now

Wayf Gia Long Sleeve Shirtdress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Guq_0guudn4r00

Wayf Gia Long Sleeve Shirtdress (reg. $79)

$50


Buy now

Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrbDr_0guudn4r00

Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress (reg. $228)

$150


Buy now

Open Edit Satin Slipdress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVQ5P_0guudn4r00

Open Edit Satin Slipdress (reg. $79)

$50


Buy now

Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gJrY_0guudn4r00

Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress (reg. $375)

$245


Buy now

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSCsn_0guudn4r00

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148)

$95


Buy now

Proenza Schouler White Label Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MTyz_0guudn4r00

Proenza Schouler White Label Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress (reg. $495)

$330


Buy now

Rebecca Taylor Deco Floral Print Shirred Long Sleeve Silk Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OChGX_0guudn4r00

Rebecca Taylor Deco Floral Print Shirred Long Sleeve Silk Dress (reg. $495)

$320


Buy now

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBotk_0guudn4r00

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190)

$130


Buy now

Frame Gillian Puff Sleeve Denim Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FU6Lf_0guudn4r00

Frame Gillian Puff Sleeve Denim Dress (reg. $398)

$266


Buy now

Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress

Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress (reg. $498)

$320


Buy now

Akris Punto Belted Stripe Balloon Sleeve Cotton Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLxyu_0guudn4r00

Akris Punto Belted Stripe Balloon Sleeve Cotton Dress (reg. $995)

$697


Buy now

St. John Collection Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oN2XB_0guudn4r00

St. John Collection Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress (reg. $595)

$41


Buy now

Max Mara Fatoki Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bH0H_0guudn4r00

Max Mara Fatoki Dress (reg. $TK)

$80


Buy now

