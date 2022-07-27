The Best Dresses to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
There’s still time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , including dresses to get you back to school or the office and through wedding season, weekend brunches and whatever occasions are coming your way this summer and fall.
The sale takes place in Nordstrom stores and online and ends July 31, and shoppers still have time to enjoy deep discounts on fall clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women, men and kids as well as on exclusive beauty sets , home goods, travel accessories and more.More from The Hollywood Reporter
From casual to cocktail party-ready, we’ve rounded up some of the best dresses to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , including from the department retailer’s affordable lineup of in-house brands alongside designer options and Hollywood-loved labels including Rag & Bone, Madewell, Vince, Proenza Schouler, Rebecca Taylor, Max Mara, St. John Collection, Akris Punto and more.
French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress (reg. $98)
$60
O’Neill Ellis Floral Ruffle Maxi Slipdress
O’Neill Ellis Floral Ruffle Maxi Slipdress (reg. $60)
$40
BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress
BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress (reg. $55)
$39-$42
Madewell Norma Rae Print Cotton Dress (Plus Size)
Madewell Norma Rae Print Cotton Dress (reg. $128)
$85
Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
(reg. $84)
$40
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress (reg. $100)
$75
Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress
Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress (reg. $129)
$80
Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (Plus Size)
Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (reg. $49)
$36
Vince Belted Square Neck Midi Dress
Vince Belted Square Neck Midi Dress (reg. $225)
$150
Wayf Gia Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Wayf Gia Long Sleeve Shirtdress (reg. $79)
$50
Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress
Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress (reg. $228)
$150
Open Edit Satin Slipdress
Open Edit Satin Slipdress (reg. $79)
$50
Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress
Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress (reg. $375)
$245
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148)
$95
Proenza Schouler White Label Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress
Proenza Schouler White Label Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress (reg. $495)
$330
Rebecca Taylor Deco Floral Print Shirred Long Sleeve Silk Dress
Rebecca Taylor Deco Floral Print Shirred Long Sleeve Silk Dress (reg. $495)
$320
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190)
$130
Frame Gillian Puff Sleeve Denim Dress
Frame Gillian Puff Sleeve Denim Dress (reg. $398)
$266
Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress
Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress (reg. $498)
$320
Akris Punto Belted Stripe Balloon Sleeve Cotton Dress
Akris Punto Belted Stripe Balloon Sleeve Cotton Dress (reg. $995)
$697
St. John Collection Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress
St. John Collection Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress (reg. $595)
$41
Max Mara Fatoki Dress
Max Mara Fatoki Dress (reg. $TK)
$80
