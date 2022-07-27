Cardiff retire number seven shirt in honour of Peter Whittingham

Cardiff have retired the number seven shirt in honour of their late midfielder Peter Whittingham.

Whittingham died in March 2020 at the age of 35 after suffering a traumatic head injury in Barry.

The former England Under-21 international spent 10 years at Cardiff after signing from Aston Villa, scoring 98 goals in 459 appearances.

Whittingham is seventh in the club’s all-time appearance table and ninth in Cardiff record goalscorers list.

“The club has taken the opportunity at this juncture to officially retire the number seven shirt in honour of Peter Whittingham,” Cardiff said in a statement upon announcing squad numbers for the upcoming 2022-23 Sky Bet Championship season.

Cardiff are planning a memorial game in Whittingham’s memory in November.

Long-serving midfielder Joe Ralls, who signed a new two-year Cardiff deal this summer, has been named as club captain.

Ralls takes over the captaincy from Sean Morrison, who continues his rehabilitation from injury with the Bluebirds.

