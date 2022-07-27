Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room

www.fox35orlando.com
Peter Persico
2d ago
it's a simple solution,,get caught one time ,,,no plea deal ,,you get 10 years in prison,,,these judges have to start punishing these animals
Reply(6)
9
LIBS ARE A CANCER
2d ago
So it's ok for a man who says he identifies as a woman to be in the dressing room. But since this man didn't announce that, NOW it's a problem for liberals???
Reply(5)
8
Never Dem
2d ago
Johnathan Castro. Drives a white van, full size. DeLand and Daytona area.Prays on small girls and women.
Reply(2)
4
Comments / 57