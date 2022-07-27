KBI arrests man for threat, mistreatment of elderly
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a southeast Kansas man for a number of crimes, including mistreating an older person.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Stacy T. Oliver, 55, Tuesday afternoon in Parsons.
A KBI spokesperson did not give details of the investigation but said Oliver was booked into the Labette County Jail on suspicion of:
- Felony theft
- Two counts of mistreatment of an elder person
- Criminal threat
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of stolen property
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of marijuana
- Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
The KBI said the investigation is still in progress. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department have helped with the case.
According to the KBI, the Labette County Attorney and the Crawford County Attorney are expected to file charges in the case.
