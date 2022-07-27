ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPS hosting back-to-school bash at DuSable Campus Wednesday

 3 days ago

Back-to- school events at Daley Plaza, DuSable Campus Wednesday 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While summer isn't over yet, Chicago Public Schools want families to start thinking about heading back to school.

CPS will hold a back-to-school bash at the DuSable campus, 4934 South Wabash from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be food, music, games, and family activities. Students can also receive school supplies and COVID vaccinations.

School starts earlier this year in Chicago with the first day of classes on Monday, Aug 22. That also means summer vacation will start earlier in 2023 with CPS ending the school year on June 7.

