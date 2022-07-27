ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gun-makers tell Congress mass shootings are a ‘local’ problem not caused by ‘inanimate’ firearms

By Melissa Chan
NBC News
 3 days ago
Guess Me
3d ago

They have been told this a million times,and they know it’s the truth,, but they use the shootings to try to get a law passed so they can take guns from American Citizens so they can get total control of American Citizens,, they know they can,t take over as long as we got guns and know how to use them very well…..

Tim Stroud
3d ago

Well they are correct. There hasn't ever been a single gun made that could fire itself without any human interaction. Answer me this.......Why is it that Dimocraps think that when a cop shoots a criminal, it is the cops fault, but when a criminal shoots an innocent person or persons, it is the guns fault?

Constitution Lives
3d ago

That's pure facts. Are Ford, GM, Chrysler, Nissan, Toyota responsible for auto accident deaths? no... because a person was in control of the vehicles. Just as a person is in control of a firearm.

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

