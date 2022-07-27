Gun-makers tell Congress mass shootings are a ‘local’ problem not caused by ‘inanimate’ firearms

They have been told this a million times,and they know it’s the truth,, but they use the shootings to try to get a law passed so they can take guns from American Citizens so they can get total control of American Citizens,, they know they can,t take over as long as we got guns and know how to use them very well…..
Well they are correct. There hasn't ever been a single gun made that could fire itself without any human interaction. Answer me this.......Why is it that Dimocraps think that when a cop shoots a criminal, it is the cops fault, but when a criminal shoots an innocent person or persons, it is the guns fault?
That's pure facts. Are Ford, GM, Chrysler, Nissan, Toyota responsible for auto accident deaths? no... because a person was in control of the vehicles. Just as a person is in control of a firearm.
