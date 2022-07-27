Woman complains to AirBnb about gross apartment - she was in the wrong place

A woman complained to AirBnb about a horrendous experience staying in a gross apartment. Only, she was in completely the wrong place, and not staying in the apartment she booked at all.

After a “nightmare” experience upon her check-in, TikTok user @paigeunavailable contacted the host via the app.

She showed them the pictures of the dirty set-up, and they quickly told her she was in the wrong apartment.

The video posted by @paigeunavailable shows her going through the dirty rooms, seeing the stained sheets, grime-filled bathroom and grotty fridge.

She told the host it was “an absolute mess” and informed them that she wouldn’t be able to “sleep comfortably” in it.

After realising her mistake, she was absolutely mortified.

“Oh my god,” @paigeunavailable wrote in her messages, adding: “I am SO SO sorry.”

Thankfully, she eventually found her way to the right place, which was “a lot more like the ad” she’d seen on the app.

As you’d expect, many people were shocked as to how she ended up in the wrong apartment in the first place.

“The real issue is how you were able to access the wrong apartment,” one social media user wrote in the comments.

Another added: “I can’t stop laughing this is SO funny. I love how the one you ‘broke into’ is generic enough to not clue you in.”

One more joked: “Let me go clean up just in case someone breaks into my apartment and posts it on TikTok.”

It’s the most recent AirBnb story to make headlines, after a disabled host providing accommodation through the rental service was told to issue a refund to guests who didn’t want to touch an accessible doorbell.

It led the disability charity Scope to call on Airbnb to take a “firmer stand” against individuals who are abusive towards disabled people, after the host received “ableist” remarks from her guests.

