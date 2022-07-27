HCSO’s anti-drugs operation leads to arrests of several alleged dealers

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Friday made several arrests as part of the agency’s war on drugs.

The arrests, part of an effort dubbed “Operation Reminder” led to five drug-related arrests, according to a news release from the HCSO. One man remains at large.

The HCSO named off the arrestees and their charges as follows:

Melody Lynn Bailey — Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule 11 drug with intent to delivers, three counts of possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI with intent to deliver, possession of burglary tools and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

— Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule 11 drug with intent to delivers, three counts of possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI with intent to deliver, possession of burglary tools and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony Donnie Ray Brooks — Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of Schedule III drug with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or used

— Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of Schedule III drug with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or used Connie Susan Hefflin — Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth and tampering with evidence

— Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth and tampering with evidence Kurston Hefflin — Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, possession of a Schedule VI drug and active warrants in Sullivan County. Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) revealed Hefflin’s two warrants out of Kingsport General Sessions Court include a capias for driving on a suspended license and a violation of probation.

— Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, possession of a Schedule VI drug and active warrants in Sullivan County. Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) revealed Hefflin’s two warrants out of Kingsport General Sessions Court include a capias for driving on a suspended license and a violation of probation. Daren David Kelley —Possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or used, drug paraphernalia and simple possession.

John William Roberts has yet to be arrested. He is wanted for possession/manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, according to the HCSO.

John William Roberts is still wanted on multiple charges (Photo: HCSO)

Melody Lynn Bailey (Photo: HCSO)

Donnie Ray Brooks (Photo: HCSO)

Connie Susan Hefflin (Photo: HCSO)

Kurston Hefflin (Photo: HCSO)

Daren David Kelly (Photo: HCSO)

The HCSO uploaded several pictures on Facebook of what appears to be drug paraphernalia, several guns and around $5,500 in drug-related cash.

Seized cash from suspected drug deals

Seized cash from suspected drug deals

K-9 officer involved in anti-drug operation

HCSO Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stands before seized drugs, cash, firearms and paraphernalia. (Photos: HCSO)

“In 2010, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson declared the war on drugs in his first elected term,” the Facebook post read. “Today [July 22], the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Detectives Division, Patrol Division, Corrections Division, Transport Division, Tactical Unit, K9 Unit and the TBI deployed on ‘Operation Reminder’ to remind the drug dealers in the county that promise still stands.”

The sheriff’s office stated in the comments of one of the pictures that the money is seized under forfeiture laws and must be proven to have been obtained from illegal drug deals in civil asset hearings. Defendants have a right to file an appeal.

The seizing agency must present the evidence for the case,” a spokesperson with the agency posted. “If awarded to the seizing agency it goes into the drug fund.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.