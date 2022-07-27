Google allows users to share location with friends on Maps app

T he latest update to Google Maps will allow users to track their friends via GPS.

Google updated its Maps app on Wednesday so that users can track their friends' locations with their permission via Google Maps.

MICROSOFT AND GOOGLE SEE REVENUE GROWTH UNEXPECTEDLY SLOW IN SECOND QUARTER

"More social outings means more time juggling meetups with friends and family. With new location sharing notifications, you can see when a loved one has arrived or left a place so you can more easily coordinate schedules and have peace of mind," Amanda Leicht Moore, the director of product management at Google Maps, wrote in a Tuesday blog post .

The tracking function allows users to set notifications for when friends arrive at particular locations or if they leave them. Users can only set notifications for those who agree to share their location data.

Google Maps also updated its cycling route software to improve the routes it provides. Google Maps will inform cyclists of elevation changes, heavy car traffic, and stairs via a detailed breakdown of the route.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Maps app also added photorealistic aerial views of nearly 100 landmarks worldwide. The development was revealed during Google I/O 2022 and allowed users to get an aerial view of monuments in New York, Tokyo, Barcelona, and other notable cities.

The announcement arrived the same day that Google reported slowing growth in the second quarter of 2022. Google's parent company, Alphabet, posted $69.69 billion in revenue during the second quarter, a 12.6% increase year over year. However, the revenue trailed Wall Street's expectations by $190 million, according to the Wall Street Journal .