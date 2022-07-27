Kentucky Quarterback Beau Allen Enters the Transfer Portal

Quarterback Beau Allen will not conclude his playing career at the University of Kentucky. KSR has learned Allen will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. Allen confirmed the news on social media minutes ago.

“I have the utmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff, and all of my coaches during my time at the University of Kentucky,” he wrote. “I have learned so much and I appreciate the support from so many that have been with me along the way. I also want to thank my teammates. I’ve always got your back.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided for the best interest of my football career, I will enter the transfer portal to have an opportunity to play this upcoming season. I am forever a Wildcat and I am very excited for the future.”

Allen was a four-star recruit when the Lexington Catholic product signed with the Wildcats in the 2020 recruiting class. Initially the third option behind Terry Wilson and Joey Gatewood, he competed with the latter in the spring of 2021 before Will Levis seized the starting position in fall camp. He was expected to back up Levis again this fall.

Sources indicate to KSR that Beau Allen is leaving the program in good standing after both sides agreed it was in Allen’s best interest to seek more opportunities elsewhere. Gatewood was in a similar position last year. He was able to find a new home and receive immediate playing time at UCF. With the COVID-19 waiver Allen could have up to four years of eligibility remaining.

Allen appeared in five games during his two-year Kentucky career. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 132 yards (6.9 yards per attempt). He also scrambled for a rushing touchdown against New Mexico State.

The son of former Kentucky quarterback Bill Allen, the college football landscape is much different now than it was during the late late 80s. Bill Allen spent four years on UK’s roster, primarily as the backup, before appearing in 11 games as a senior. Beau could have followed a similar path, filling in the gaps between long-term starters. Now in the transfer portal era, Levis’ success in year one shows a proof of concept. Kentucky is going to look for another passer in the portal following Levis’ departure. Instead of remaining in idle, Allen can find a better opportunity to play elsewhere.

Even though he never lit up the Air Raid sirens at Kroger Field, Beau Allen played a significant role for Mark Stoops’ program. An early commitment in the 2020 class, Kentucky was able to build its highest-ranked recruiting class in school history around Allen. Many of those players will be starters when the Cats take the field against Miami, Oh on September 3.

Without Allen on the roster, three quarterbacks will compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Levis: Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade and Deuce Hogan, an offseason addition from Iowa. Hogan completed 7-of-11 passes and threw a touchdown pass in the 2022 spring game.