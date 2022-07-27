Otsego County, Surrounding Communities Receiving Additional Funding for Tornado Recovery Efforts

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday approved more than $500,000 in state funding for Otsego County and surrounding communities that were impacted by the deadly tornado in May.

“May’s devastating thunderstorms and tornado strained local resources in Otsego County, and this $500,000 in assistance will help cover some local response and recovery costs,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Gaylord community has made great progress in the months since the tornado, but we know there is more work to be done. No matter what the federal government does or does not do, we will get the Gaylord community what they need to recover and rebuild. Michiganders are tough and we look out for one another. We will be there every step of the way.”

The awards have been approved for the City of Gaylord, Hayes Township, Livingston Township, Bagley Township and Otsego County.

Jurisdiction Awards

City of Gaylord $250,000

Hayes Township $45,058.16

Livingston Township $50,509.08

Bagley Township $73,085.50

Otsego County $90,954.13

Total: $509,607

“I am grateful for this assistance from the State,” said State Senator Jim Stamas (R-Midland). “This funding will allow the continued recovery and rebuilding that the Gaylord area has started. Our community is strong and it is evident in the support and assistance from neighbors and citizens alike.”

The funding is made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used when communities demonstrate an exhaustion of local resources during a disaster or emergency.

“After the tornado hit our community, the people of Gaylord have grown closer together, and our work to rebuild damaged homes and local businesses — and help people get back on their feet — continues,” said State Representative Ken Borton (R-Gaylord). “In the Legislature, I’ve supported investments into our Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to help communities across Michigan recover from catastrophes and crises. Now, these critical resources will aid Otsego County in our hour of need.”