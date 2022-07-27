ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2024 Texas commit Jaden Allen preparing for junior year, Austin trip

By Justin Wells about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFh22_0guuWM2n00
Jaden Allen (Joe Cook/Inside Texas)

2024 Aledo (Texas) cornerback, On3 Consensus four-star Jaden Allen doesn’t feel the need to step out of his brother’s shadow. He has his own shine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Aledo, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Year#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy