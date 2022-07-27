Salvation Army of Wake County hands out free fans for those in need

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line formed before the scheduled 8:30 start time for distribution of free fans in Raleigh on Wednesday. Grateful people picked up those fans in the parking lot of the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope parking lot on Capital Boulevard.

"It's a blessing from the Lord to get one," said Mary Arrington. When asked how it feels inside her home, she replied: "Hot! How 'bout that?"

"You know, times are hard right now. We're struggling, you know? So it's very important to me," said Ann Bennett after receiving her fan.

The Salvation Army of Wake County coordinated the free fan opportunity.

Major Chuck Whiten said, "Things are getting more expensive and so does the challenge of keeping your house cool. There are some competing things there. Also, some folks don't have the benefit of air conditioning. We take that for granted."

Ann Bennett told us the air conditioner at her home can't keep up with the demand caused by the blazing sun.

"It's so hot outside, so I need the fans to circulate the air that's coming out the vent," she said.

Young Keahnu Renois arrived with his mom and another teen. For families like theirs, he said, the free fans are "Pretty important! It gets hot a lot, so we're gonna need this."

Major Whiten is grateful for the support of people like you, and a corporate partner that stepped up.

"We raised enough to purchase just over 110 fans. Ace Hardware contributed another 40 to give this 150, 153 total. So we're grateful to Ace Hardware for this 150, 153 total today."

He says if more businesses are inspired to follow Ace Hardware's lead, he'll accept their support as well.