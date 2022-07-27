Cocaine and handguns recovered after execution of search warrant on Ericson Ave.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced cocaine and handguns were recovered after the execution of a search warrant on Ericson Avenue.
The search warrant was executed by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotic and Intelligence Unit and Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations on Wednesday after a three-month joint investigation.
The sheriff's office said over a half kilo of cocaine and four handguns were recovered, and one of the guns was confirmed stolen.
53-year-old Barry Martin was arrested and charged with:
- One felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8-ounce or more
- Four felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm
- One felony count of criminal possession of stolen property – firearms
Martin is held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.
