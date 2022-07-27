ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

MCSO: Muscogee County traffic stop results in discovery of 3.34 kilos of meth worth over $300,000

By Simone Gibson
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop investigation in Muscogee County which led to the discovery of 3.34 kilos of meth with an estimated street value of $303,560.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver failed to stop their vehicle and attempted to escape a pursuing law enforcement vehicle after being provided a “visual and audible signal to stop.”

As a result pursuing officers utilized a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to force the suspect’s vehicle to “stall and stop.” Authorities detained the suspect and found meth in their possession.

There were no injuries at the scene, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and later transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

The suspect is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
  • Obstruction
  • Reckless Conduct
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Window Tint
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Device
  • Reckless Driving
  • Duty to Report Accident
  • Driving While License Suspended

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
