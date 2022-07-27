ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MO

MSHP K9 helps find nearly 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Thanks to a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A K9, 90 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.

According to MSHP, a trooper stopped a black Dodge minivan on westbound Interstate 70 at about 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

During the stop, Troop A K9 Zsolti alerted troopers to the vehicle and through further investigation, about 90 pounds of meth were found in a false compartment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuCXb_0guuTFyL00
    Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A K9 Zsolti ((Photo from MSHP Troop A)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9YBR_0guuTFyL00
    Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A K9 Zsolti seen with items from a drug bust. (Photo from MSHP Troop A)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3add5v_0guuTFyL00
    The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 90 pounds of meth were found during a recent traffic stop in Lafayette County. ((Photo from MSHP Troop A)

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lafayette County Jail.

Earlier this week on the Kansas side of the state line, a multi-agency, multi-day operation led to the seizure of over 120 pounds of methamphetamine .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Lafayette County, MO
Lafayette County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Mshp Troop#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy