MSHP K9 helps find nearly 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Thanks to a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A K9, 90 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.
According to MSHP, a trooper stopped a black Dodge minivan on westbound Interstate 70 at about 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
During the stop, Troop A K9 Zsolti alerted troopers to the vehicle and through further investigation, about 90 pounds of meth were found in a false compartment.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lafayette County Jail.
Earlier this week on the Kansas side of the state line, a multi-agency, multi-day operation led to the seizure of over 120 pounds of methamphetamine .
