Memphis, TN

Suspect in deadly Beale Street shooting captured in Miami Beach, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was captured by U.S. Marshals in connection with a deadly shooting on Beale Street.

The shooting happened on April 28 sometime around 1 a.m. at Beale Street and Second Street.

According to Memphis Police, video from the incident showed the victim in a fistfight before being shot by an unidentified suspect.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition; he died several days later.

MPD said the victim had a stolen gun with him at the time of the shooting.

U.S. Marshals captured Shizmar Shabazz Randle, 28, in Miami Beach, Fla. on July 26.

Randle was wanted for second-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting, officials said.

He was taken into custody without incident.

