Winning $1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Ocean County

Photo by Chris Lundy

JERSEY SHORE – Two lucky players are a lot richer, after two tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

One of the winning tickets were sold at the Circle K located at 200 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant.

In addition, seven tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets, sold in Monmouth County, was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

This ticket was sold at PJ’s Car Wash located at 2000 Route 35 and Allaire Road in Spring Lake Heights.

The winning numbers for the July 26, drawing were: 07, 29, 60, 63, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The next drawing will be held July 29 at 11 p.m. and the Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $1,025,000,000.