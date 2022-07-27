Hartzler visits Chesterfield as the Missouri primary approaches

Rep. Vicky Hartzler takes her Heartland Tour to Chesterfield in the final week of campaigning for the Republican nomination for US Senate in Missouri.

“I’m looking forward to this event tonight and hoping people will come out,” Hartzler tells Marc Cox of the meet-and-greet style event.

Hartzler will be joined by the President of the Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Despite recent polling indicating Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has a commanding lead, Hartzler feels confident.

“I believe I’m going to be the nominee and be able to continue to lead this movement of Missourians to take back our country and go all the way through November,” says Hartzler.

If Hartzler isn’t the GOP nominee?

“I said I’d support anybody but Eric Greitens.”