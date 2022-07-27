'They became family to me': Leaving Freedom wrestling program bittersweet for Lancaster

FREEDOM – Justin Lancaster is leaving the Freedom wrestling program for an opportunity for "professional and personal growth."

The longtime Irish coach accepted a position with Holmen High School to be the Vikings' wrestling coach and teach physical education. He compiled a 132-41 record in dual matches with Freedom and led the Irish to six conference championships, as well as a pair of WIAA Division 2 state team wrestling crowns (2015, 2019). He was named the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association coach of the year in both of those seasons.

Freedom produced 14 state finalists, had four state champions and 57 state qualifiers overall during Lancaster's tenure.

"It is hard to leave a great community like Freedom," Lancaster said. "The community is unbelievable. When I looked into the stands at the field house in Madison at team state wrestling, all I saw was green everywhere. Even for home wrestling dual meets, the stands are full. I don’t know of any other community that supports its extracurricular activities like Freedom."

The La Crosse Tribune first reported Lancaster's acceptance of the Holmen position. Holmen finished as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up in March, falling to Kaukauna 35-24 in the championship match.

Jason Lulloff resigned as the wrestling coach in June after accepting the school's athletic director position. Lulloff was the Vikings' head coach for 12 seasons and he helped Holmen reach the state tournament eight times, including the past six seasons.

Freedom announced Wednesday that Brad Baker will be the new wrestling coach. Baker, according to the school's Twitter account, has coached at all levels of the program for 20 years in Freedom.

Lancaster said it is difficult to leave Freedom due to the relationships he's built with the wrestlers and the parents.

"They became family to me," Lancaster said. "The legacy will continue here in Freedom because of the amazing coaches and community members. I am sad to step out of Freedom, but excited to start a new adventure in Holmen."

Lancaster is the fifth prominent coach to leave the Fox Valley in the past year. Steve Jones resigned as Kimberly football coach in January, while Wrightstown's Mike Froehlke, Appleton East's Joe La Chapell, Hortonville's Celeste Ratka and Kimberly's Troy Cullen all left girls basketball coaching positions at their respective schools.

