Finish your summer bucket list, go to German Fest and camp with your kids this week.

It's cliched and boring and just overdone to say things like, "I can't believe it's almost August!"

But.

I can't believe it's almost August!

To me, that means the school year is hurtling toward us at top speed, and I have to pack our schedules over the next few weeks to make sure we get all those summer favorites done before we miss our chance.

Something to do with your kids

On the list of things we still have to do: Go to a fair or festival, hang out somewhere fun with the cousin, maybe a quick weekend getaway. Here are some more summer bucket list items for Milwaukee families.

A few more things to do with your kids

German Fest is this weekend. Here's what to know.

If camping is on your bucket list, here are some of the best campgrounds in the area.

If you feel like your kids need a little education before getting back to school, check out these historical spots in the area.

And, if you're the type of parent who enjoys cooking with your kids, check out this recipe for ice cream. And this one for cake pops.

Something to make you think

We all know how important early literacy is to our children's proper development and future success. But it's not always so easy to figure out how to make sure our kids get the all-important head start on their journey to literacy. According to this author, a key first step is conversation — having give-and-take conversations with our kids, even when they're little.

Something to make you smile

Speaking of reading, when I used to volunteer in my kids' school library and their book fairs, Guinness World Records was always super popular. And I can see why; some of those world records are really amazing, fun and just plain weird. This article lists some of Wisconsin residents' records, including my favorite — the biggest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia.

