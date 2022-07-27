Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of tour, including Tampa date

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs onstage during iHeartRadios KIIS FM Wango Tango at The Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on June 4, 2022. (Photo… Read More

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shawn Mendes announced on Wednesday he is cancelling the remainder of the dates on his “Wonder, The World Tour,” including October dates in Tampa and Orlando.

Mendes was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena on Oct 11. The arena’s website now lists the show as canceled and tells those with tickets to check in with their point of contact for refunds.

The singer was set to perform at Orlando’s Amway Center the following day.

In a statement, Mendes said he was “not ready for how difficult touring would be” after a long break from the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes said in the statement.

He announced he is canceling the rest of the tour dates in North American and Europe and that his health is his first priority.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” the statement said.