Brevard County man dies after trying to cross US Highway 1, troopers say

A 75-year-old man died after trying to cross U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday. (Nick Papantonis)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old man died after trying to cross U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in Brevard County.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was walking from east to west of U.S. Highway 1, attempting to cross the southbound lanes, but he was not in a marked crosswalk.

A 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 and north of Canaveral Groves Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was in the direct path of the Dodge Ram, and as a result, he was struck by the front of the car and died at the scene.

The 66-year-old driver was not injured but stayed at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group