Brevard County man dies after trying to cross US Highway 1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old man died after trying to cross U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday.
Troopers said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in Brevard County.
According to a news release, the pedestrian was walking from east to west of U.S. Highway 1, attempting to cross the southbound lanes, but he was not in a marked crosswalk.
A 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 and north of Canaveral Groves Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was in the direct path of the Dodge Ram, and as a result, he was struck by the front of the car and died at the scene.
The 66-year-old driver was not injured but stayed at the scene.
FHP is still investigating the crash.
