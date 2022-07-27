ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Protesters, motorcyclist clash in violent Akron incident, police say

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Trollbgone
3d ago

They are not protesters! Stop trying to sugar-coat words. Stop trying to convince ppl that this is protesters. They are nothing but law breaking rioters. Who are creating injuries to INNOCENT PPL. Start arresting ppl.

David Baird
3d ago

Break out the water cannons! And yes, what happens when they assault the wrong person, and he or she legally defends them self? Arrest them all. They are not peaceful!

Debbi Johns-Weitzel
3d ago

Peaceful protests don't include assaulting people..they should be arrested and fully prosecuted

