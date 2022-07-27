ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Counties with the worst commutes in NC

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjrHc_0guuFERq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1uUR_0guuFERq00

1 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wake County

– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 15.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (13.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRVeu_0guuFERq00

2 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iredell County

– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgjTJ_0guuFERq00

3 / 50Canva

#48. Alleghany County

– Average Commute Time: 25.7 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjXxG_0guuFERq00

4 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#47. Caldwell County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6BAv_0guuFERq00

5 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#46. Moore County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsWQa_0guuFERq00

6 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Richmond County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Uec7_0guuFERq00

7 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Rowan County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCTqu_0guuFERq00

8 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wilkes County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHOXL_0guuFERq00

9 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Northampton County

– Average Commute Time: 26 minutes
— 1.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzjye_0guuFERq00

10 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pamlico County

– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtzOo_0guuFERq00

11 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bertie County

– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (2.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqCLX_0guuFERq00

12 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#39. Mecklenburg County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (11.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382WRk_0guuFERq00

13 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Yadkin County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjWG_0guuFERq00

14 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Rockingham County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39taMt_0guuFERq00

15 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Surry County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBjr5_0guuFERq00

16 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gaston County

– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes
— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kauNQ_0guuFERq00

17 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Davie County

– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes
— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV3Kp_0guuFERq00

18 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lee County

– Average Commute Time: 26.5 minutes
— 1.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (11.8%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By4dV_0guuFERq00

19 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#32. Cherokee County

– Average Commute Time: 26.7 minutes
— 1.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZfL_0guuFERq00

20 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Polk County

– Average Commute Time: 27.3 minutes
— 2.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1cU8_0guuFERq00

21 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warren County

– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUOyz_0guuFERq00

22 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Stanly County

– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbYBo_0guuFERq00

23 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sampson County

– Average Commute Time: 27.7 minutes
— 2.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH1Mn_0guuFERq00

24 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

– Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes
— 3.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHQCR_0guuFERq00

25 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cabarrus County

– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (8.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPLaU_0guuFERq00

26 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Greene County

– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsCcC_0guuFERq00

27 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tyrrell County

– Average Commute Time: 28.5 minutes
— 3.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlppw_0guuFERq00

28 / 50Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Yancey County

– Average Commute Time: 28.6 minutes
— 3.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr0Ko_0guuFERq00

29 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hertford County

– Average Commute Time: 28.9 minutes
— 4.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdgIC_0guuFERq00

30 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Granville County

– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ7jX_0guuFERq00

31 / 50Canva

#20. Pasquotank County

– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VoaT_0guuFERq00

32 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#19. Chatham County

– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (12.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG8Dd_0guuFERq00

33 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Columbus County

– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRaA_0guuFERq00

34 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jones County

– Average Commute Time: 29.5 minutes
— 4.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 75.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMYdn_0guuFERq00

35 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Stokes County

– Average Commute Time: 29.6 minutes
— 4.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVFwl_0guuFERq00

36 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hoke County

– Average Commute Time: 29.7 minutes
— 4.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4bqd_0guuFERq00

37 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

– Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes
— 5.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (10.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqkeF_0guuFERq00

38 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lincoln County

– Average Commute Time: 30.2 minutes
— 5.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmqic_0guuFERq00

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Person County

– Average Commute Time: 30.8 minutes
— 5.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35W8gL_0guuFERq00

40 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Caswell County

– Average Commute Time: 31 minutes
— 6.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

41 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chowan County

– Average Commute Time: 31.2 minutes
— 6.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xmnb_0guuFERq00

42 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#9. Madison County

– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnR9i_0guuFERq00

43 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnston County

– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUHsv_0guuFERq00

44 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pender County

– Average Commute Time: 31.5 minutes
— 6.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOR1r_0guuFERq00

45 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Camden County

– Average Commute Time: 31.8 minutes
— 6.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq3up_0guuFERq00

46 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Harnett County

– Average Commute Time: 31.9 minutes
— 7.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aL9Ib_0guuFERq00

47 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

– Average Commute Time: 32.8 minutes
— 7.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osYUM_0guuFERq00

48 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Perquimans County

– Average Commute Time: 34.4 minutes
— 9.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 21.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBzMi_0guuFERq00

49 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#2. Currituck County

– Average Commute Time: 35.1 minutes
— 10.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Cxt_0guuFERq00

50 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gates County

– Average Commute Time: 36.9 minutes
— 12.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 24.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.0%)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Commutes#U S Census Bureau#Commuters#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy