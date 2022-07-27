ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Middletown Woman Dies In Head-On Crash On Route 81 In Killingworth

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwFjz_0guuDinw00
Route 81 in Killingworth. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Middlesex County at about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Route 81 in Killingworth, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2009 Toyota Yaris was southbound on Route 81 when it crossed over the center median and swerved into the northbound lane, police said.

The Toyota collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Ford Explorer XLT, State Police reported.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Martha Bernard, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 7:40 p.m., authorities said.

Police said a 55-year-old Hartford woman who was a passenger in the Toyota and a 47-year-old Killingworth man who was the driver of the Ford were both hospitalized for treatment of possible injuries.

State Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Roussel at 860-399-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Becky OBryan
3d ago

I just don't understand why there are so many accidents this year. CT has had more accident reports this year than I ever remember.

Reply(3)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Traffic Accident#Middletown Woman Dies#Toyota#Ford#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
326K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy