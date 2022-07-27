Middletown Woman Dies In Head-On Crash On Route 81 In Killingworth

Route 81 in Killingworth. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Middlesex County at about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Route 81 in Killingworth, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2009 Toyota Yaris was southbound on Route 81 when it crossed over the center median and swerved into the northbound lane, police said.

The Toyota collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Ford Explorer XLT, State Police reported.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Martha Bernard, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 7:40 p.m., authorities said.

Police said a 55-year-old Hartford woman who was a passenger in the Toyota and a 47-year-old Killingworth man who was the driver of the Ford were both hospitalized for treatment of possible injuries.

State Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Roussel at 860-399-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.