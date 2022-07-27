‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Reveals 30-Song Set List Featuring Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More
The Country Music Association revealed the set list for its CMA Fest TV special, which will air on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12.
The upcoming CMA Fest special will feature 30 performances from the four-day festival, including Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Lady A, Breland, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.
“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” said Dierks Bentley. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented. A great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”
“I am co-hosting this whole shebang,” said Elle King. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party.”
CMA Fest will air on ABC on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. CT. The show will be available next day on Hulu.
‘CMA Fest’ Set List
- Jason Aldean – “She’s Country” and “Trouble With A Heartbreak”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST” and “half of my hometown”
- Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane”
- Brothers Osborne – “Skeletons”
- Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi”
- Luke Bryan - “Kick The Dust Up”
- Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “The Kind Of Love We Make”
- Billy Ray Cyrus and Dierks Bentley – “Achy Breaky Heart”
- Russell Dickerson – “Love You Like I Used To”
- Wynonna Judd with Carly Pearce - “Why Not Me”
- Elle King – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
- Elle King with Ashley McBryde – “Ex’s & Oh’s”
- Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”
- Lady A featuring BRELAND – “Need You Now”
- Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking ‘Bout You”
- Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”
- Old Dominion - “No Hard Feelings”
- Thomas Rhett – “Slow Down Summer” and medley of “Get Me Some Of That,” “It Goes Like This” and “Vacation”
- Darius Rucker - “Wagon Wheel”
- Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”
- Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”
- Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story” and “Good Girl”
- Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”
- Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker - “Chicken Fried”
