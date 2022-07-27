‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Reveals 30-Song Set List Featuring Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More

The Country Music Association revealed the set list for its CMA Fest TV special, which will air on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12.

The upcoming CMA Fest special will feature 30 performances from the four-day festival, including Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Lady A, Breland, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.

“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” said Dierks Bentley. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented. A great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”

“I am co-hosting this whole shebang,” said Elle King. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party.”

CMA Fest will air on ABC on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. CT. The show will be available next day on Hulu.

‘CMA Fest’ Set List